UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for 2 seasons

Deutsche Welle Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
UEFA has suspended Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons for breaching its "Financial Fair Play" rules. The club was found to have cooked its books in a bid to appear to be within the spending limits.
Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA [Video]Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious..

Manchester City banned from Europe for two years [Video]Manchester City banned from Europe for two years

Ben Ransom has the latest from Manchester as City get banned from Europe for two years for breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules.

Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons by Uefa

Manchester City are banned from the Champions League for two seasons by European football's governing body Uefa.
