Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti is found guilty in Nike extortion case

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented.
News video: Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti Shook Down Nike To Deal With 'Mountain Of Debt'

Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti Shook Down Nike To Deal With 'Mountain Of Debt' 00:36

 Reuters reports celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti’s extortion trial neared its end on Tuesday. A federal prosecutor said Avenatti had an “agenda” to shake down Nike Inc by threatening to tar it with corruption allegations. Avenatti's defense lawyers said their client was simply representing...

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case [Video]Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he..

Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case [Video]Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case

He was found guilty of extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and wire fraud.

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

The high-profile attorney was found guilty by a jury in Manhattan
Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case

Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion CaseWatch VideoA jury in New York has found Michael Avenatti, the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, guilty of trying to extort more than $20 million from...
