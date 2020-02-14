Global  

Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreementMUNICH — A senior U.S. official said Friday the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take effect “very soon” and could lead to withdrawals of American troops from Afghanistan. The official said the agreement for a seven-day “reduction in violence” to be followed by the start of all-Afghan peace talks within 10 days is “very specific” and covers the entire country, including Afghan...
