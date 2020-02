Lampard hopeful of 'big impact' from Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Frank Lampard is hopeful Hakim Ziyech can make a "big impact on the Premier League " and improve Chelsea 's productivity in the final third when he joins from Ajax in July. Ziyech's impending switch to Stamford Bridge was confirmed earlier this week, with Chelsea agreeing to pay just over £33million up front and a further £3.34m in add-ons for the 26-year-old playmaker,...