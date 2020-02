Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins on Friday released cornerback Josh Norman with one year left on the big contract he signed in 2016, and wide receiver Paul Richardson after two disappointing, injury-plagued seasons. Norman struggled to live up to the expectations set by the $75 million, five-year deal he got after putting together […] 👓 View full article