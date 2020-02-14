Global  

Valencia unable to end winless run against Atlético Madrid

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Valencia twice came from behind to draw with Atlético Madrid 2-2 at home in the Spanish league on Friday, extending its winless run against Diego Simeone’s team to 11 matches in all competitions. Valencia remained outside the Champions League spots, while Atlético maintained fourth place. Valencia hasn’t beaten Atlético since a league […]
