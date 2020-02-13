5-year-old who rescued family from fire gets honor
Friday, 14 February 2020 () KINGSTON, Ga. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who saved his family from a house fire received special recognition Friday from officials in northwest Georgia. Noah Woods woke up Sunday to flames in the room he and his 2-year-old sister, Lilly, shared. Officials said he pulled himself and his sister to safety through a bedroom window. […]
Occurred on December 24, 2019 / Gainesville, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "I am a Gainesville FL police officer and founder of the Basketball Cop Foundation. Each year, we fill our trailer full of..
This is the brilliant note a sassy seven-year-old schoolgirl left for her dad in her lunchbox -- telling him "I not etting my sandwish because I hate hummas". Pete Simson, 37, asked his daughter Pearl,..