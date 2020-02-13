Global  

5-year-old who rescued family from fire gets honor

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
KINGSTON, Ga. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who saved his family from a house fire received special recognition Friday from officials in northwest Georgia. Noah Woods woke up Sunday to flames in the room he and his 2-year-old sister, Lilly, shared. Officials said he pulled himself and his sister to safety through a bedroom window. […]
