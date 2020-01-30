Few scholarships, big student loans: Why colleges that serve poor students often cost more

Urban students often go to college nearby to save money, commute from home and work a job. But these colleges offer less financial aid.



Recent related videos from verified sources USC to Offer Free Tuition to Students From Families Who Make Under $80,000 USC to Offer Free Tuition to Students From Families Who Make Under $80,000 The University of Southern California announced it will soon phase in free tuition for select students. USC President Carol L... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:53Published 20 hours ago Governor Evers creates student loan debt task force Americans owe about $1.5 trillion in student loans. Governor Evers cited data that indicates nearly two out of three students in Wisconsin that graduated in 2018 have an average loan debt of more than.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:51Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'It is a big crisis': U of O students want more campus mental health services amid student deaths There are growing calls from University of Ottawa students to increase mental health resources on campus in the wake of recent student deaths, including one over...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



Colleges prepare students for careers Some colleges are rethinking the traditional pathway to a degree to better prepare students for careers. -More-

SmartBrief 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this