Zack Kassian suspended 7 games for kicking opponent

Kimmi Noble ⚓ RT @NHLPlayerSafety: Edmonton’s Zack Kassian has been suspended for seven games for Kicking Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak. https://t.co/8pSlqHoL7q 16 minutes ago Ricky RT @russianmachine: Zack Kassian suspended seven games for kicking a knife into a guy's chest basically https://t.co/AZSn9oF6tu 47 minutes ago Rocket Backhander RT @FakeSharksGM: BREAKING: Raffi Torres has also been suspended 41 games for Zack Kassian's kick on Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak. 50 minutes ago Winnipeg Landscaping Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was suspended seven games by the NHL on Friday for kicking an opponent in the… https://t.co/yRFksXdiuu 1 hour ago ⦕ByTheNumbers⦖ NHL NEWS ALERT: Oilers RW Zack Kassian has been suspended seven games for kicking Lightning D Erik Cernak. Analysis… https://t.co/Zypn8jEscU 2 hours ago rob jannetty RT @kittycatrj: Kassian suspended seven games for actions in Oilers game https://t.co/jWBiBTZF3T via @NHLdotcom 2 hours ago kitty cat Kassian suspended seven games for actions in Oilers game https://t.co/jWBiBTZF3T via @NHLdotcom 2 hours ago