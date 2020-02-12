Global  

China sees 2,641 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths, as it struggles to slow spread

Reuters Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days to try to contain its spread.
China's new virus cases fall again, deaths now exceed 1,100

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday reported another drop in the number of new cases of a viral infection and 97 more deaths, pushing the total dead past 1,100...
CAC 40 Rises As Spread Of Coronavirus Slows

French stocks were moving higher on Wednesday as the number of new coronavirus cases slowed in China, easing some concerns about its economic impact.
