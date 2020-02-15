Global  

U.S. raises tariffs on European aircraft in ongoing dispute over subsidies

Reuters Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The U.S. government on Friday said it would increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels in a nearly 16-year transatlantic dispute over aircraft subsidies.
