Graves scores 27 to lift Buffalo over Toledo 83-67

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 27 points as Buffalo got past Toledo 83-67 on Friday night. Josh Mballa and Jeenathan Williams each had 12 points for Buffalo (16-9, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Antwain Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Bulls shoot 62.9% from the floor and 77.8% from 3-point range in the […] 👓 View full article

