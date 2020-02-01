Global  

Police in Bahamas investigating sex assault allegations against Peter Nygard

CBC.ca Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Peter Nygard, one of Canada's wealthiest businessmen and clothing manufacturers, is the target of a police investigation in the Bahamas involving allegations of sexual assault by four women, CBC's The Fifth Estate has learned. 
Recent related news from verified sources

Peter Nygard, Canadian clothing manufacturer, accused of raping 10 women in civil class-action lawsuit

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Ten women filed a civil class-action lawsuit Thursday accusing one of Canada’s wealthiest businessmen and...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV News

Prince Andrew's Bahamas visit to second tycoon facing sex scandal

Prince Andrew's Bahamas visit to second tycoon facing sex scandalA tycoon with links to Prince Andrew has been accused of raping teenagers he lured to his Bahamas mansion.Peter Nygard, 78, allegedly told girls as young as 14...
New Zealand Herald

