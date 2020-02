Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Loren Cristian Jackson scored 31 points for his third 30-plus game of the season, and Akron defeated Central Michigan 80-67 on Friday night. Jackson made 11-of-16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 beyond the arc, and all four of his free-throw attempts. He also reached the 30-point mark against Toledo (33) on Jan.