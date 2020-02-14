Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Colin Trevorrow > Jurassic World 3 Is Bringing Back Even More Characters

Jurassic World 3 Is Bringing Back Even More Characters

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Jurassic World 3 Is Bringing Back Even More CharactersThe Jurassic Park franchise has enthralled moviegoers for decades, with its cutting edge visual effects and thrilling action sequences. The property was kickstarted back up with Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World, which made a ton of money at the box office. The current trilogy will come to an end with the mysterious Jurassic World 3, and it turns out that Trevorrow is bringing back even more returning characters than we thought. The third Jurassic World movie will obviously star Chris Pratt and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

DINO DNA! Be the hero at the Jurassic Escape Room in Arizona - ABC15 Digital [Video]DINO DNA! Be the hero at the Jurassic Escape Room in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

To make the game as real as possible, they brought in "life-sized" dinosaurs and fake smells to make it smell like a stable. ABC15's Kari Steele has the story.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:59Published

Second World War beach defences transformed into giant art work [Video]Second World War beach defences transformed into giant art work

Second World War anti-tank sea defences designed to repel a Nazi invasion were temporarily transformed into a giant artwork showing people rock climbing.Beach artist Claire Eason spent four hours..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virat Kohli: World Test Championship pinnacle of all ICC tournaments

*Wellington:* India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday rated the World Test Championship as the biggest among all the ICC events in the wake of revelations that...
Mid-Day

Port operator DP World to delist from Dubai stock exchange

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Port operator DP World said Monday it will delist from the Nasdaq Dubai stock exchange, returning the company to full...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.