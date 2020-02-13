Collingwood supporting Beams, and put footy to the side Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Collingwood have no intention of entering discussions with sidelined midfielder Dayne Beams about his contract following his car accident on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Collingwood star Beams in car accident Collingwood star Dayne Beams was involved in a car accident on Thursday evening.

The Age 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this