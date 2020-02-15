Edert scores 18 to lead St. Peter’s past Quinnipiac 84-72

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert came off the bench to score 18 points to lead St. Peter’s to an 84-72 win over Quinnipiac on Friday night. Edert hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Daryl Banks III had 18 points for St. Peter’s (12-11, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home […] 👓 View full article

