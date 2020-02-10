Global  

Common named MVP, Team Wilbon wins All-Star Celebrity Game

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Rapper and actor Common had 10 points and four steals to earn Most Valuable Player honors in the All-Star Celebrity Game as Team Wilbon beat Team Stephen A, 62-47 on Friday night. Rapper Famous Los scored 25 points and former NBA player Quentin Richardson had 12 points and 12 rebounds at Wintrust […]
Recent related news from verified sources

NBA All-Star Weekend schedule, results: Miles Bridges named Rising Stars MVP, Common MVP in celebrity game

A list of the winners from the various events at 2020 NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago
CBS Sports

Kobe, Stern honored at All-Star Celebrity Game

The NBA honored two of its legendary figures, Kobe Bryant and former commissioner David Stern, ahead of the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.
ESPN

