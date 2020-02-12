Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Three things on new Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech

Three things on new Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech

Hindu Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech became Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's first signing on Thursday when he joined the Londoners on a 40 million-eur
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Chelsea's Ziyech 'an absolute gem'

Chelsea's Ziyech 'an absolute gem' 01:53

 New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech is an 'absolute gem' and can light up the Premier League, according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard excited by ‘fantastic’ Ziyech [Video]Lampard excited by ‘fantastic’ Ziyech

Frank Lampard hopes Hakim Ziyech can add a new dimension to Chelsea’s attack next season, once he completes his move from Ajax this summer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:33Published

‘Chelsea to sign Ziyech in coming days’ [Video]‘Chelsea to sign Ziyech in coming days’

Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea will sign Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech in the coming days in a deal believed to be around £38m.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | 3 things on new Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech

Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech became Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's first signing on Thursday when he joined the Londoners from Ajax.
News24

Chelsea planning summer transfer overhaul - but Jadon Sancho deal looks off

Chelsea planning summer transfer overhaul - but Jadon Sancho deal looks offChelsea's signing of Hakim Ziyech is expected to be the start of a major rebuild
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETribuneSports

Tribune Sports Three things on new #Chelsea signing #Hakim #Ziyech https://t.co/bsJbplqbcT https://t.co/vu5AoBJXHa 21 hours ago

dailynation

Daily Nation Three things on new Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech https://t.co/xLaxBApII2 1 day ago

summedupkenya

News SummedUp Kenya Three things on new Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech https://t.co/mQLGzY3VBX 1 day ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv 3 things on new Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech https://t.co/NeM2PEEaKX https://t.co/7ujVLDaA0q 1 day ago

NofNews_Ghana

NetworkOfNews Ghana Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech became Chelsea manager Frank Lampard 39;s first signing on Thursday when he joi… https://t.co/fJQMnoaTX2 1 day ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilOfAfrica Three things on new Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech: Here, we pick out three things about the 26-ye… https://t.co/W5BAuDGslD 1 day ago

DailyMonitor

Daily Monitor Here, we pick out three things about the 26-year-old Hakim Ziyech who overcame a troubled youth to become an integr… https://t.co/hRNGvaiIrS 1 day ago

modernghanaweb

Modern Ghana Three Things To Know About New Chelsea Signing, Hakim Ziyech https://t.co/4iOgNSm2Er 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.