Han RT @dbooth3: BBC News - HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line https://t.co/AKfk4paRvS Infrastructure projects ar… 17 seconds ago TVC News Britain in talks with China over construction of HS2 high-speed link https://t.co/IX9W1WIXGf https://t.co/VRqC8meYul 37 seconds ago Ma _GW RT @Independent: Britain in talks with China over offer to build HS2 in five years 'for less money' https://t.co/XmJAIU61TQ 52 seconds ago Dave Dixon RT @grahambsi: HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line - Is this the Brexit ‘Global Britain’ we were promised? Tra… 2 minutes ago Web Scraping HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line https://t.co/qNUdNKGLy7 3 minutes ago Eric The Red HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line - BBC News https://t.co/5ZNmAxjg0g 3 minutes ago Ross Jordan RT @mbisty: Building a cheap, straight line between London and Birmingham will be easy after the troops/police/bulldozers have forcibly rem… 4 minutes ago The Voyager 🌴 Brilliant idea lets do it. Slap the faces of rip off consultants and middle men who suck the finances of UK project… https://t.co/ynhff6My6E 5 minutes ago