Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line

HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line

BBC News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
China's state railway company says it could build the line in just five years, according to reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK in talks with China over major rail construction

China's state railway company says it could build the line in just five years, according to reports.
BBC News

Cruise line bans China citizens; Outrage as doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm dies

A major cruise line on Friday took the extraordinary step of banning citizens of China regardless of when they were last there, while there was sorrow and anger...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HanDusty12

Han RT @dbooth3: BBC News - HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line https://t.co/AKfk4paRvS Infrastructure projects ar… 17 seconds ago

tvcnewsng

TVC News Britain in talks with China over construction of HS2 high-speed link https://t.co/IX9W1WIXGf https://t.co/VRqC8meYul 37 seconds ago

Marci1278

Ma _GW RT @Independent: Britain in talks with China over offer to build HS2 in five years 'for less money' https://t.co/XmJAIU61TQ 52 seconds ago

DaveDixon4

Dave Dixon RT @grahambsi: HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line - Is this the Brexit ‘Global Britain’ we were promised? Tra… 2 minutes ago

WebScrapingUK

Web Scraping HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line https://t.co/qNUdNKGLy7 3 minutes ago

millerman14

Eric The Red HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed line - BBC News https://t.co/5ZNmAxjg0g 3 minutes ago

Ross_Jordan

Ross Jordan RT @mbisty: Building a cheap, straight line between London and Birmingham will be easy after the troops/police/bulldozers have forcibly rem… 4 minutes ago

VoyagerWanderer

The Voyager 🌴 Brilliant idea lets do it. Slap the faces of rip off consultants and middle men who suck the finances of UK project… https://t.co/ynhff6My6E 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.