'Do not interfere in our internal affairs': India warns Turkey after Erdogan rakes up Kashmir issue in Pakistan

DNA Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The statement was issued in response to queries on references to Jammu & Kashmir by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkey-Pakistan Joint Declaration.
If we talk to Pak, it'll only be on PoK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh [Video]If we talk to Pak, it'll only be on PoK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed a rally in Mangaluru. Singh talked about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Singh said that if India & Pak talk, it'll only be on PoK. He said, “People ask what will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:27Published

Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News [Video]Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News

Republic Day Chief Guest Brazilian President Bolsonaro gets ceremonial welcome, 2G mobile services restored in Kashmir with restrictions, Shaheen Bagh becomes Delhi Assembly battleground, Kapil Mishra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published


Erdogan raises Kashmir issue in Pakistan Parliament

The Turkish President draws parallel between Gallipoli and Kashmir
Hindu

With you on Kashmir: Turkish prez to Pak parl

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday reiterated his country’s support to Pakistan on Kashmir, telling a joint session of Pakistan parliament that...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •MENAFN.comDNA

qwerty14117587

qwerty ‘Don’t interfere in internal affairs’: India to Turkish President Erdogan’s after Kashmir remarks | Tehelka… https://t.co/HMIVi8KvcB 30 seconds ago

PanghaalParv

Parv Panghaal RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: India calls on Turkey to not interfere in the country's internal affairs, following Erdogan's comments on Kash… 58 seconds ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post India Urges Turkey to Not Interfere in Region’s Internal Affairs – Foreign Ministry https://t.co/XjdgQOKABT https://t.co/RHn8X28cZY 2 minutes ago

arvindmerwade

arvind merwade 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA): We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India's internal affairs and develop p… 3 minutes ago

nair_hena

🥀🌹 Anandi 🌹🥀 RT @ZeeNews: BREAKING NEWS: #Kashmir an inalienable part, don't interfere in our internal affairs: #India warns #Turkey https://t.co/aZh2a… 3 minutes ago

KashmirHorizon

Kashmir Horizon Don’t interfere in India’s internal affairs :India tells Turkey leadership on reference to JK… https://t.co/SxfvE9Xrni 4 minutes ago

Basheersainude2

Basheer sainudeen Day after Erdogan backs Pakistan on Kashmir, India responds: Don&#8217;t interfere in internal affairs… https://t.co/uZPeFMaoOb 4 minutes ago

humourousjerk

रσsнηı. RT @ani_digital: Don't interfere in internal affairs: India slams Kashmir reference in Turkey-Pakistan joint declaration Read @ANI story |… 6 minutes ago

