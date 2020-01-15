3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives’
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant just outside Atlanta that’s owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. A man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night and targeted another man, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told news […]
