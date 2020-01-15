Global  

3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives’

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant just outside Atlanta that’s owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. A man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night and targeted another man, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told news […]
News video: Shooting at 'Real Housewives' Kandi's Eatery On Valentine's Day

Shooting at 'Real Housewives' Kandi's Eatery On Valentine's Day 00:30

 Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine's Day. Newser reports that the shooting was at an Atlanta restaurant owned by Kandi Burruss. Kandi is a singer and star on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Police say that a man entered Kandi's Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night and targeted another...

