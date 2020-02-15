Astros’ Verlander skips scheduled bullpen session

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Verlander elected not to throw his scheduled bullpen session and No. 2 starter Zack Grienke isn’t even in camp yet, adding to an unusual start to Houston’s spring training. Verlander’s name appeared on Houston’s daily schedule as a thrower, but a team spokesman said Verlander threw a 60-pitch […] 👓 View full article

