Astros’ Verlander skips scheduled bullpen session

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Verlander elected not to throw his scheduled bullpen session and No. 2 starter Zack Grienke isn’t even in camp yet, adding to an unusual start to Houston’s spring training. Verlander’s name appeared on Houston’s daily schedule as a thrower, but a team spokesman said Verlander threw a 60-pitch […]
