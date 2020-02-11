Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tim Duncan > Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett highlight 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett highlight 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Along with the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were named finalists for induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist three weeks after death

Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist three weeks after death 00:58

 Kobe Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist three weeks after dying in helicopter crash

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tamika Catchings named to 2020 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class [Video]Tamika Catchings named to 2020 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Tamika Catchings named to 2020 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Credit: WFFTPublished

Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a special tribute to the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline HOF finalists

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich are the 2020 finalists for induction...
ESPN

All-Star Weekend nears, and Kobe will be at the forefront

All-Star Weekend nears, and Kobe will be at the forefrontThe announcement of this year's Basketball Hall of Fame finalists in Chicago on Friday will be largely about the memory of Kobe Bryant, and rightly so
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kusheim

[email protected] RT @BleacherReport: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tamika Catchings headline the 2020 Hall of Fame Class finalists 🌟 https://t.… 3 seconds ago

casanovaguri

tony a RT @NBAonTNT: 🔸 Kobe Bryant 🔸 Tim Duncan 🔸 Kevin Garnett Three NBA legends are finalists for the 2020 @Hoophall. https://t.co/rmEjuB4qXm 2 minutes ago

nadiamartinezd1

nadia martinez-dunn RT @business: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined the class of eight finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

Basketball_24x7

Basketball 24x7 🏀 Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett highlight 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists - USA TODAY https://t.co/PMAiA6ehpp 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.