Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett highlight 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich are the 2020 finalists for induction...

All-Star Weekend nears, and Kobe will be at the forefront The announcement of this year's Basketball Hall of Fame finalists in Chicago on Friday will be largely about the memory of Kobe Bryant, and rightly so

FOX Sports 4 days ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

