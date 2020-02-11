|
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett highlight 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists
Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Along with the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were named finalists for induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
