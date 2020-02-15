Global  

Sydney FC get W-League derby revenge over wayward Wanderers

The Age Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
After a five-goal loss to the Wanderers earlier this season, Sydney FC returned fire with a 3-0 win at Cromer Park in Manly on Saturday.
