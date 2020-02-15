Global  

Star Dockers midfielder foils vegan protest as Eagles slaughtered in western derby

The Age Saturday, 15 February 2020
Star Fremantle's midfielder Kiara Bowers has tackled West Coast into submission before catching a pitch invader in the Dockers' historic 45-point AFLW western derby win at Optus Stadium.
