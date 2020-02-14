Global  

'Love Aaj Kal' box office report Day 1: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's film rakes in Rs 12.40 crore

DNA Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
It's been a while since a true blue love story made its mark on the Bollywood silver screen.
News video: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan SOLVE Love ISSUES For Valentine's Day | Love Aaj Kal | EXCLUSIVE

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan SOLVE Love ISSUES For Valentine's Day | Love Aaj Kal | EXCLUSIVE 03:51

 Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share the big screen in the upcoming romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal. The Love Aaj Kal co-stars have been seen together several times, due to which many of their fans are pretty convinced that the two are in a romantic relationship. Interestingly, Sara...

Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process [Video]Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk to Hindustan Times about working with Imtiaz Ali in his latest film, Love Aaj Kal. They discuss his direction process and how he build Udaipur of the 1990s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:00Published

Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer "Love Aaj Kal" finally hit the silver screens today. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, "Love Aaj Kal" shows love stories of two different eras the first is set in the late..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:41Published


Bollywood news - Love Aaj Kal box office report: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Valentine's Day-special film packs solid total on Day 1

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' ruled the box office on Day 1, with collections of over 12 crore. The film got a boost due to Valentine's Day...
Zee News

'Love Aaj Kal' box office early estimate

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have teamed up together for the first time and it looks like the duo's impeccable chemistry which has been the talk of the town...
IndiaTimes

