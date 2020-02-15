Global  

France announces 1st death in Europe of virus patient

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — The French health minister has announced the first coronavirus death in Europe. French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn says Saturday that “I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who had been hospitalized … since Jan. 25.” The patient, a Chinese tourist from the province of Hubei, had a […]
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID-19 coronavirus: First death from outbreak in Europe as Chinese tourist dies in France

COVID-19 coronavirus: First death from outbreak in Europe as Chinese tourist dies in France 00:23

 COVID-19 coronavirus: First death from outbreak in Europe as Chinese tourist dies in France

Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese patient dies in France from coronavirus, the first death in Europe, French official says

France's health minister has announced the first coronavirus death in Europe. In China, more than 1,500 people have died from the virus.
USATODAY.com

Europe just had its 1st death from the coronavirus after a Chinese tourist died in France

Europe just had its 1st death from the coronavirus after a Chinese tourist died in France· The first death from the coronavirus outside of Asia has been recorded. · France's health minister confirmed on Saturday that a Chinese tourist died of the...
Business Insider


