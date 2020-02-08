Global  

USA TODAY/Ipsos poll: For voters, Bernie Sanders outranks other Democrats – and Trump – on values, empathy

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
In a USA TODAY/Ipsos poll, 40% of voters said they admired Bernie Sanders' character, above many of his Democratic rivals and Donald Trump.
