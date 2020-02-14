Global  

This is how Man City's ban from European competitions revitalises Man Utd, Spurs' Champions League hopes

DNA Saturday, 15 February 2020
This is how Man Utd, Spurs' Champions League dreams come alive with Man City's ban from European competitions.
News video: Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer

Man City ban 'very significant’ says Sports lawyer 01:51

 Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for two years for "serious breaches" of financial regulations by UEFA. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here? [Video]Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations. Here..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Man City European ban: The complete story [Video]Man City European ban: The complete story

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains how Manchester City's European ban got to this stage and how Manchester City plan to fight it.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 07:34Published


Man City face possibility of points deduction from Premier League to go alongside Champions League ban

Manchester City face the possibility of a points deduction to go with their Champions League ban. On Friday night, the club and fans were reeling from UEFA’s...
talkSPORT

Man City receives 2-year Champions League ban

Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons after being found guilty of breaching financial fair play rules, UEFA has...
ESPN


ooolightmeup

Leenna ; What is this about The Man acoustic from The City of Lover being released? Am I being blessed? I need to relieve those moments again. 2 seconds ago

_Selvan

Selvan RT @sportingintel: It's emails such as this, from City's then CFO Graham Wallace, that landed City in trouble - revealing how City and vari… 5 seconds ago

Sat_Sport

The Saturday Sport Show RT @WinsfordUnited: Barton Stadium Social Club Open from 3pm this afternoon. We'll be showing the Norwich City v Liverpool game live. Carl… 9 seconds ago

SK1792

Razeen17 RT @TheSaItIsHere: If Man City are banned from the UCL then 5th place will get it, most likely Man Utd which means Ole will stay. Pep will… 15 seconds ago

melpriceHB

#VoteBlueNoMatterWho RT @fridays_india: This Valentine #ClimateStrikers #FFFGurugram #FFFDelhi show their love for the lungs of their city #Aravallis & warn the… 23 seconds ago

luka_moddy

OPENTHEPHOTO RT @FutbolCheIsea: Everyone should be praising the board at Chelsea right now for City's ban from European competitions for 2 seasons. Aft… 28 seconds ago

evanoconnor26

Evan RT @MrStephenHowson: Why I Don't Want Pochettino... | Howson IMO Get us 500 RTs on this tweet and I’ll drop a video laughing at city’s eje… 29 seconds ago

dmedard

Eklipse #CTID💙 RT @EniAlu: Very legal question on this Man City/UEFA ban news: If crucial evidence against City has been derived from illegal hacking, how… 32 seconds ago

