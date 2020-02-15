Splendour in stone

The bi-annual exhibition hosted by the Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry displayed a wide range of pieces with stunning natural grain formations, colours, textures and finishes. By Nandhini Sundar



Recent related videos from verified sources Super Slow Mo: Stone, Kucherov and Raanta dazzle in slow motion Mark Stone, Nikita Kucherov and Matthew Tkachuk's gorgeous goals; sick saves from Antti Raanta and David Rittich, all in super slow motion Credit: NHL Duration: 06:20Published 2 hours ago He Lost Over 20 Stone When He Decided To Make A Change After Being Overweight For Years He Lost Over 20 Stone When He Decided To Make A Change After Being Overweight For Years Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:01Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this