U.K. braces for hurricane force winds and enormous waves as Storm Dennis rolls in

Storm Dennis pounded the Cornish coast with huge waves on Saturday (February 15th) as the UK braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain. This clip was filmed at Porthleven.

UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives Disruption to transport is expected as heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter the UK for a second consecutive weekend. The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings ahead of the arrival of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 1 day ago