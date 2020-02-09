Global  

U.K. braces for hurricane force winds and enormous waves as Storm Dennis rolls in

Saturday, 15 February 2020
U.K. braces for hurricane force winds and enormous waves as Storm Dennis rolls in
News video: Storm Dennis hits the Cornish coast

Storm Dennis hits the Cornish coast 01:00

 Powerful waves created by Storm Dennis have started to pound the south-west of the UK.

Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven [Video]Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven

Storm Dennis pounded the Cornish coast with huge waves on Saturday (February 15th) as the UK braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain. This clip was filmed at Porthleven.

UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives [Video]UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives

Disruption to transport is expected as heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter the UK for a second consecutive weekend. The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings ahead of the arrival of..

Hurricane-force winds pound UK and Europe, upend travel as Storm Ciara strikes

Storm Ciara battered the U.K. and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains Sunday.
Hurricane-force winds pound UK and Europe, upend travel

Hurricane-force winds pound UK and Europe, upend travelStorm Ciara battered the UK and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains yesterday, halting flights and trains and producing heaving seas that...
raybae689

RAY BAEZ U.K. braces for hurricane force winds and enormous waves as Storm Dennis rolls in https://t.co/iW851kqmDO https://t.co/VKqYu4m8te 4 minutes ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública Hurricane-force winds up to 80 knots (92 mph) and monster waves that could reach over 100 feet (30 meters) high wer… https://t.co/kwiBeAhCS8 10 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva U.K. braces for hurricane force winds and enormous waves as Storm Dennis rolls in https://t.co/rNfbx5U7Ob https://t.co/yeJ5HOS4Zb 14 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ U.K. braces for hurricane force winds and enormous waves as Storm Dennis rolls in https://t.co/zBrUX0zEmA https://t.co/klcyv7wvag 14 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק U.K. braces for hurricane force winds and enormous waves as Storm Dennis rolls in https://t.co/5CtSp3GFyn https://t.co/BjvdwVih8q 25 minutes ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 U.K. braces for hurricane force winds and enormous waves as Storm Dennis rolls in https://t.co/VvWDB3LWtd https://t.co/KExwMZsW26 25 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy U.K. braces for hurricane force winds and enormous waves as Storm Dennis rolls in https://t.co/Ja8F8GDH00 https://t.co/3zx7kLugNm 25 minutes ago

