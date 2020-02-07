Global  

Coronavirus quarantine: US to evacuate nearly 400 Americans on board cruise ship in Japan

Saturday, 15 February 2020
The U.S. will evacuate the American passengers on board Princess CruisesDiamond Princess, the U.S. Embassy in Japan announced early Saturday.
News video: Arizona family quarantined on cruise ship because of coronavirus

Arizona family quarantined on cruise ship because of coronavirus 01:26

 An Arizona man is sharing what life is like while under quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Report: Coronavirus Evacuees From Japanese Ship Heading To Travis AFB [Video]Report: Coronavirus Evacuees From Japanese Ship Heading To Travis AFB

The Wall Street Journal Reports about 380 Americans onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan will be offered flights to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Health Headlines - 2-13-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 2-13-19

In today&apos;s health headlines we talk about how China is reporting over 250 new deaths but one cruise ship with Americans on board has been released.

Eye Opener: U.S. expected to evacuate citizens under coronavirus quarantine

American passengers on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which has been under coronavirus quarantine off the coast of Japan, are expected to be evacuated via...
Coronavirus: Another 41 catch virus on quarantined cruise ship

The ship is under quarantine in Japan which now has the second-highest number of cases after China.
