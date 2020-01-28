Global  

Facebook CEO says backs regulation of harmful online content

Reuters Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said harmful online content should be regulated, adding that his company should be treated with a framework in between those used for existing media and telecoms companies.
