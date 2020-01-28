Facebook CEO says backs regulation of harmful online content

BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn teen by the name of Jeremiah Dickey was reportedly shot and killed in his neighborhood as he rapped on Facebook Live. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn..

Majority of Americans are fed up with companies selling their private data Half of Americans know they were victims in a large data breach, according to new research. The study of 2,000 people examined the concerns people have when it comes to their personal data.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published 3 weeks ago