Independent cinemas accuse Cineplex of shutting them out of market for top films

CBC.ca Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Independent movie theatres across the country say Cineplex Entertainment, which owns about 75 per cent of the screens in Canada, is shutting them out of the market for top films like Oscar winners Parasite and Little Women.
