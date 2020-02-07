Global  

U.S. to evacuate Americans from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

Reuters Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The United States said on Saturday it will send aircraft to Japan to bring back American passengers on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears 01:21

 Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19. Despite repeatedly confirming that there were no cases of the...

