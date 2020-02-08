Global  

Barcelona salvages 2-1 win over Getafe in Spanish league

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Overcoming a lackluster performance and benefiting from a video review that took away an early goal from its opponent, Barcelona salvaged a 2-1 win over gritty Getafe in a match between the second and third teams in the Spanish league on Saturday. Getafe put on a tough fight at the Camp Nou, […]
