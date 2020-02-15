Global  

Over 6,000 bodies found in Burundi's mass graves

Reuters Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Burundi’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has found more than 6,000 bodies in six mass graves in Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.
