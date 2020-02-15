Over 6,000 bodies found in Burundi's mass graves Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Burundi ’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has found more than 6,000 bodies in six mass graves in Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January. 👓 View full article

