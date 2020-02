Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and third-ranked Kansas rolled to an 87-70 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday to keep pace with No. 1 Baylor in what has become a two-team race toward the Big 12 title. Garrett hit a career-best six 3-pointers while adding seven […] 👓 View full article