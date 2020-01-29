Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Third student-runner who was struck by speeding truck dies

Third student-runner who was struck by speeding truck dies

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A third member of a suburban Oklahoma City high school cross-country team who was struck by a speeding pickup truck earlier this month has died. Kolby Crum, 18, died Saturday at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, said hospital spokeswoman April Sandefer. Crum was among seven members of the Moore High […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giraffe found dead two days after escaping truck bound for zoo in Thailand [Video]Giraffe found dead two days after escaping truck bound for zoo in Thailand

An African giraffe was found dead on Thursday (January 30) just two days after it escaped from a truck bound for a zoo in Thailand. The creature sparked chaos when it broke out of its cage which was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:01Published

Four men on motorbikes chase after escaped giraffe in Thailand [Video]Four men on motorbikes chase after escaped giraffe in Thailand

This is the astonishing moment four men on motorcycles chase after an escaped GIRAFFE. The creature sparked chaos when it broke out of a truck on the way to a zoo in Thailand on Tuesday (January 28)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:14Published


Tweets about this

MrFrenchBulldog

Classical.Pianist RT @KregJ1: Third student-runner dies after struck by speeding truck in Okla. https://t.co/USFbIvgRa5 1 hour ago

QuietGirl1992

Dee RT @wis10: Police say 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend was going 79 mph in a 25 mph zone when he veered across two traffic lanes and onto the… 2 hours ago

wis10

WIS News 10 Police say 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend was going 79 mph in a 25 mph zone when he veered across two traffic lanes… https://t.co/RPsdLLLS0d 2 hours ago

CoverBooks

Donald H. Gorbach Third student-runner who was struck by speeding truck dies https://t.co/ia1sMfIYci https://t.co/njCsHEJuxW 3 hours ago

WALBNews10

WALB News 10 Police say 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend was going 79 mph in a 25 mph zone when he veered across two traffic lanes… https://t.co/u0SnplOTwi 3 hours ago

fakealiceu

Aliceu! Third student-runner who was struck by speeding truck dies https://t.co/pn18iUYN0i 6 hours ago

KregJ1

Kreg J Third student-runner dies after struck by speeding truck in Okla. https://t.co/USFbIvgRa5 8 hours ago

My2centz_1

Current events RT @ABC: A third suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died after a group of cross-country runners was stuck by a speeding pickup… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.