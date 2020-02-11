Global  

Sidharth Shukla WINS 'Bigg Boss 13', was competing with Asim Riaz

DNA Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Sidharth Shukla has turned winner of Bigg Boss 13, followed by Asim Riaz as second runner up
News video: Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey

Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey 03:50

 Bigg Boss 13 is about to end and the contestants finally got to relive their journeys on the show. Rashami, Sidharth, Asim Arti, Paras and Shenaaz had quite an emotional time on stage looking back at their time in house.

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz

In a special Aap Ki Adalat session with Rajat Sharma the contestants talked about their issues and Sidharth talked about his relationship with Rashami and their falling out.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 35:39Published


Bigg Boss 13: Did Asim Riaz's father have a disagreement with the makers for THIS reason?

Bigg Boss 13: Did Asim Riaz's family have a small disagreement with the makers over this reason?
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Is Sidharth Shukla winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'? 1st, 2nd runner-up & contestant who quit with Rs 10 lakhs also speculated

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were speculated as winners of Bigg Boss 13 and fan wars were also on between them
DNA

Snehaa_1704

Snehaaa❤ RT @ZeeNews: #BiggBoss13grandfinale: #SidharthShukla wins the show, #AsimRiaz bags second spot #BiggBoss13winner https://t.co/Hi6fW2tyrc 4 seconds ago

vinod27304396

TigerShroff❤❤ SidHearts RT @ABPNews: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla Lifts Winner's Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh Celebs Congratulate #DilSeDilTak Acto… 6 seconds ago

AsmitaS80482262

Asmita Sharma RT @pinkvilla: #BiggBoss13Winner: #SidharthShukla wins #SalmanKhan's Show defeating #AismRiaz; His fans cannot keep calm - https://t.co/uB… 9 seconds ago

Ritika99318370

Ritika Sidheart❤️❤️❤️ RT @toitv: Bigg Boss 13 winner: Sidharth Shukla bags the trophy, wins cash prize of Rs 40 lakh https://t.co/VONIgim13r 19 seconds ago

PtAshokkiradoo

Ashok Kumar kiradoo☞￣ᴥ￣☞🎪🕉️🇮🇳🏹🚩 RT @republic: Sidharth Shukla announced as winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', even before the finale is over https://t.co/fecrTw9C6a 24 seconds ago

