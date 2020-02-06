Global  

Israeli military says 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said two rockets were fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday. The rockets set off warning sirens in nearby Israeli communities but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired a number of rockets and explosive balloons into Israel in […]
Israeli blockade sours income for Gaza strawberry farmers [Video]Israeli blockade sours income for Gaza strawberry farmers

Israeli blockade presents challenges in transporting Gaza strawberries to consumers in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli warplanes hit multiple Gaza Strip targets in retaliation to Hamas mortar strike [Video]Israeli warplanes hit multiple Gaza Strip targets in retaliation to Hamas mortar strike

Israeli warplanes carried out bombing raids against different areas of the Gaza Strip today (February 6) after Hamas fired multiple mortar shells into Israel. Footage shows a building left destroyed..

IDF strikes Hamas targets, military compound in Gaza Strip – report

IDF strikes Hamas targets, military compound in Gaza Strip – reportThe airstrikes were in response to rockets fired out of Gaza into Israel Saturday night. ;
Israel Accuses Hamas of ‘Catfishing’ Soldiers to Plant Malware

The Israeli military said the militant group in Gaza tried to dupe its troops by posing as women seeking romance. Hamas said Israel hacked one of its Telegram...
