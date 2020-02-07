Global  

Johnson ‘energized’ for likely final Daytona 500 start

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (AP) — The last chance to appreciate Jimmie Johnson leading the field at the Daytona 500 may come during the pace laps. Shortly after President Donald Trump gives drivers the command to start their engines, Johnson will zip ahead of the other 39 cars and take a ceremonial trip around the track […]
