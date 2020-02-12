Global  

4 children killed as school van catches fire

Hindu Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The van was a condemned one and without relevant documents: police
Four schoolchildren killed as van catches fire in Punjab's Sangrur; Amarinder orders probe

12 children were in the van at that time but eight children were taken out safely by people working in nearby fields when the van caught fire, police said.
DNA


gahlotshagufta

Shagufta Gahlot RT @NH_India: Four children were burnt alive when a mini van of a private school carrying students caught fire in #Punjab ’s #Sangrur distr… 5 hours ago

Vivek94890637

Vivek Punjab: Four children killed as school van catches fire in Sangrur https://t.co/gMlaiiMhDZ via @scroll_in 8 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Four children killed as school van catches fire in #Punjab; CM orders probe https://t.co/cnXDriYVmw 9 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe https://t.co/2KhQtCAE3P 9 hours ago

newsenseme

No name Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab https://t.co/8XPfbfnOVb 9 hours ago

NH_India

National Herald Four children were burnt alive when a mini van of a private school carrying students caught fire in #Punjab ’s… https://t.co/BUQ7esyYr9 9 hours ago

prempink

Pɾҽɱ Kυɱαɾ 🌹 RT @scroll_in: The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. https://t.co/so9X8H3SOm 9 hours ago

scroll_in

scroll.in The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. https://t.co/so9X8H3SOm 9 hours ago

