Storm Dennis slams into North Atlantic

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis forms in the North Atlantic taking aim at the United Kingdom with hurricane force winds.
Storm Smashes Back Porch With a Tree [Video]Storm Smashes Back Porch With a Tree

Occurred on February 6, 2020 / Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "My back porch camera captured intense storm winds taking down trees and clearing the entire porch."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:49Published

Storm Ciara floods Colwyn Bay in North Wales [Video]Storm Ciara floods Colwyn Bay in North Wales

Roads in Colwyn Bay in North Wales were severely flooded on Sunday (February 9th) after Storm Ciara battered the region with high winds and heavy rains. A clip showed several inches of water flowing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:38Published


Storm Dennis travel warnings across Birmingham with rail and road chaos expected

Storm Dennis travel warnings across Birmingham with rail and road chaos expectedForecasters predict storm will become a bombcyclone as it moves through the North Atlantic on Saturday with pressure dropping rapidly
Tamworth Herald

What the Met Office says about reports Storm Dennis will be the fiercest North Atlantic storm ever

What the Met Office says about reports Storm Dennis will be the fiercest North Atlantic storm ever"With the very strong winds and that sort of low pressure, we're going to see some significant wave heights at the coast"
Wales Online

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @HelloNewsSite: Storm Dennis slams into North Atlantic https://t.co/jWGbmO4Noi #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 17 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News Storm Dennis slams into North Atlantic https://t.co/jWGbmO4Noi #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 18 minutes ago

