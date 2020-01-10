Turner scores 33 to carry Bowling Green past Ball St. 77-71

Global  

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Turner had a season-high 33 points as Bowling Green defeated Ball St. 77-71 on Saturday. Turner, who was a point shy of his career high, shot 10 of 19 from the field and made 11 of 13 free throws. He added six rebounds and six assists. Michael Laster had 12 […]
