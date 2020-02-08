Last-second tip-in lifts Mississippi State over Arkansas
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Abdul Ado’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left lifted Mississippi State to a 78-77 win over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. Mason Jones, who scored a game-high 38 points, had given Arkansas a one-point lead after a pair of free throws with 59 seconds left. On the other end, Tyson Carter — who […]
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Arkansas could be joining Louisiana and Mississippi by having a tax-free holiday for people buying guns. State Senator Bart Hester of Cave Springs introduced the "Second Amendment Appreciation Weekend" Bill on Friday.