Last-second tip-in lifts Mississippi State over Arkansas

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Abdul Ado’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left lifted Mississippi State to a 78-77 win over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. Mason Jones, who scored a game-high 38 points, had given Arkansas a one-point lead after a pair of free throws with 59 seconds left. On the other end, Tyson Carter — who […]
 NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Arkansas could be joining Louisiana and Mississippi by having a tax-free holiday for people buying guns. State Senator Bart Hester of Cave Springs introduced the "Second Amendment Appreciation Weekend" Bill on Friday.

Last-second tip-in lifts Mississippi State over Arkansas

Abdul Ado’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left was his only basket of the game and the game-winner for Mississippi State, which slipped past Arkansas 78-77
Nowell scores 24 to lead UALR over Arkansas St. 90-87

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 24 points as Arkansas-Little Rock stretched its winning streak to seven games, edging past Arkansas State 90-87 on...
