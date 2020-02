BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his 42nd goal of the season Saturday to lead Boston past the Detroit Wings 4-1, giving Bruce Cassidy of the Bruins his 200th victory as an NHL coach. Brad Marchand scored his 25th goal of the season and assisted on Pastrnak’s goal for the Bruins, who have won eight […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scores goals number 33, 34 and 35, recording another hat trick and leading the Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets Credit: NHL Duration: 02:33Published on January 10, 2020 David Pastrnak scores his 30th goal of the season David Pastrnak cranks a heavy one-time blast from the point on the power play to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the 2nd period Credit: NHL Duration: 00:42Published on January 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Pastrnak scores 42nd goal; Bruins roll past Detroit, 4-1 David Pastrnak scored his 42nd goal of the season to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Wings

FOX Sports 1 day ago



Boston hosts Detroit after Pastrnak's 3-goal game Boston hosts the Detroit Red Wings after David Pastrnak scored three goals in the Bruins' 4-1 victory over the Canadiens

FOX Sports 3 days ago





Tweets about this