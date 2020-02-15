DC Defenders wide receiver Eli Rogers skips his mom's funeral to play XFL game Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )



Eli Rogers, WR for the XFL 's DC Defenders, wrote on Twitter that missing mom's funeral for the game was "one of the toughest decisions" of his life. 👓 View full article

