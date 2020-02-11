Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Reid says Biden will do well in diverse Nevada’s caucuses

Reid says Biden will do well in diverse Nevada’s caucuses

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wouldn’t say Saturday whether he’s told any of the eight Democrats running for president to drop out of the race but said people should not count former Vice President Joe Biden out. Biden had weak finishes in the contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, two […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Hampshire Buries Biden [Video]New Hampshire Buries Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a weak showing in New Hampshire which could be dangerous with the upcoming caucus in Nevada and primary in South Carolina.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:00Published

Biden's Numbers Fall And Bloomberg's Numbers Grow [Video]Biden's Numbers Fall And Bloomberg's Numbers Grow

Vice President Joe Biden’s support for his presidential bid has fallen nationally. A Feb. 6-10 poll found that 17 percent of registered Democrats and independents would vote for Biden. According to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Tweets about this

wakamint

alma minter RT @FOX5Vegas: Reid, who hasn’t endorsed in the race, said he marked his ballot as “uncommitted” rather than throw his support behind any c… 1 minute ago

th3r35i5t3r

rise up RT @MSN: Harry Reid says Biden will do well in diverse Nevada's caucuses https://t.co/9mkNuBKxeH 6 minutes ago

yvonnecody1326

Yvonne Cody RT @ClarenceMack3: Reid says Biden will do well in diverse Nevada's caucuses #Topbuzz https://t.co/S93uFzK4LW 16 minutes ago

SilviaStargazer

Star;Ready 24/7 to give positivity&pick-me-ups RT @TexasBluein20: https://t.co/XVsZ5EspAm “Iowa and New Hampshire are not representative of the country. He's going to do well in Nevada,… 20 minutes ago

USPatriotDude90

The Spooooooky Patriotic American. RT @ContentedIndie: "Iowa and New Hampshire are not representative of the country. He's going to do well in Nevada, he's going to do extrem… 21 minutes ago

AnnCart66912193

Ann Carter Reid says Biden will do well in diverse Nevada's caucuses https://t.co/JDzQ6hjKJD 32 minutes ago

VernonJ10740078

Vernon Jones RT @CandyKa31956601: What a true patriot, Harry Reid. He is truly missed on Capitol Hill. 👇 Reid says Biden will do well in diverse Nevada… 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.